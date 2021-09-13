Election

Uncovered 2021: The Music of Dolly Parton

Musical Stage Co concert with Jully Black, Beau Dixon, Sara Farb, Hailey Gillis, Kelly Holiff, and Andrew Penne. Sep 30-Oct 2.

Sep 13, 2021

Uncovered 2021: The Music of Dolly Parton

Musical Stage Co concert with Jully Black, Beau Dixon, Sara Farb, Hailey Gillis, Kelly Holiff, and Andrew Penne. Sep 30-Oct 2. From $45, Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor W. https://musicalstagecompany.com

Digital experience available online Nov 24-Dec 11. Tickets from $29. https://musicalstagecompany.com/

Additional Details

Venue Name - Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor W

Date And Time
Thu, Sep 30th, 2021
Sat, Oct 2nd, 2021 to

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

