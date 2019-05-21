Uncovering the Book: An exhibition in honour of Greta Golick

This exhibition features the covers or the bindings of books as a reflection of their production and consumption. Highlights include not only examples from the Fisher collections of the art of bookbinding, but also examples that reflect the presence of books in our lives for purposes of religious observance, reference, recording, and leisure. The books will broadly illustrate the processes of their of their construction and their afterlives in the hands of readers, collectors, and libraries. To Aug 16. Free.

