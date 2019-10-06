Under the Harvest Moon

Lark Ensemble sixth season program rich with treasures from the romantic era - Anton Arensky's astonishingly lush quartet for violin, viola and two cellos, and Ferdinand Thieriot's exquisite flute quartet. Also, a duo for two cellos by Thomas Demenga, and Cyril Scott's 'The Extatic Shepherd', for solo flute. With Theresa Rudolph, Assistant Principal Viola of TSO & Leana Rutt, Principal Cello, COC. 7:30 pm. $35, stu $20. facebook.com/LARKEnsemble