by Rebecca Northan and Bruce Horak (Tarragon/Vertigo Theatre). An audience member will become a rookie detective and tried to separate clues from red herrings to solve a murder mystery. Previews from Sep 19, opens Sep 27 and runs to Oct 29, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sun 2:30 pm (and Sep 30 & Oct 14). $22-$60.