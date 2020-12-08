Understanding Anti-Black Racism in the Arts and Thinking Digitally: Integrative Strategies for IBPOC Arts Practices

The Gathering, an annual event by the Cultural Pluralism in the Arts Movement Ontario. A series of performances, panels and events that explore anti-Black racism in the arts and how it intersects with digital technology. Over three days, The Gathering will feature performances, literary readings, online visual arts exhibitions and creative investigations from a diverse set of practices rooted in the Canadian Black Diaspora. Other sessions will address systemic challenges, sectoral change, and frameworks for understanding digital technologies specific to Black / POC arts practices. Dec 9-11. Zoom link will be sent 2 days before the event. Register –

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-gathering-fall-2020-tickets-130085634635