Une Soirée au Chat Noir

Step into Le Chat Noir and the enrapturing world of 1900's Paris for an evening of chamber music and contemporary dance. Echo Chamber Toronto presents a tapestry of French and French-inspired music, choreographed by Alysa Pires, Liana Bellissimo and Tara Pillon. The musical program features the exquisite Ravel String Quartet, interlaced with songs by Erik Satie and Edith Piaf, Debussy's mesmerizing 'Syrinx' for solo flute, and a new creation by legendary Jazz Pianist Renee Rosnes. 7:30 pm. $30-$40.

