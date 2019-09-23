Union Dance: Open Studio

The Union and Fall for Dance North present a dance studio without walls. Catch a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the creative working processes of Fall for Dance North’s festival artists as they lead a professional class or rehearse and refine their work before they hit the stage. Sep 23-25, Mon 1-8:30 pm, Tue 11 am-6 pm, Wed 10 am-3 pm. Free.

More info on artists & time slots at facebook.com/events/2377458225708248