Union Speaks: Indigenous Reconciliation – Our Path Towards A Shared Future

Union Station 65 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 1E6

Union Speaks is a platform to engage, listen, learn and network with those making a difference in our city and our country. Join co-founders of the Downie-Wenjack Fund for an important discussion on reconciliation. The evening will consist of musical artists, as well as speakers who will discuss the initiatives of the Downie-Wenjack Fund, around awareness, education and action (ReconciliACTION). 8-10 pm. Free. RSVP.

Union Station 65 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 1E6
