Unison Benevolent Fund Benefit Concert with Downchild Dan Aykroyd, Colin James

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Father's day Live at Massey Hall concert with James Cotton, Colin Linden, Jonas & Wayne Jackson. 7 pm. Free. youtube.com/c/DownchildBluesBand

Donations to Unison in conjunction with the Downchild concert can be made by texting UNISON to 45678 or visiting UnisonFund.ca/Donations/Spotify

Community Events, Music
Benefits
Folk/Blues/Country/World
