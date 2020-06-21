Unison Benevolent Fund Benefit Concert with Downchild Dan Aykroyd, Colin James
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Father's day Live at Massey Hall concert with James Cotton, Colin Linden, Jonas & Wayne Jackson. 7 pm. Free. youtube.com/c/DownchildBluesBand
Donations to Unison in conjunction with the Downchild concert can be made by texting UNISON to 45678 or visiting UnisonFund.ca/Donations/Spotify
Info
Community Events, Music
Benefits
Folk/Blues/Country/World