Unity In The Community

Allan Gardens 19 Horticultural, Toronto, Ontario

The Collective Community Building Initiative is organizing a community event featuring live music, art-based recreational activities and food. 11 am-3 pm. Free. Northwest section of the park.

CCBI, is a new community-driven platform that is working toward building an inclusive, caring, and vibrant community within Toronto Downtown East. 

facebook.com/events/2077384369221559

Info

All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events
647-444-0839
