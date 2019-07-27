Unity In The Community
Allan Gardens 19 Horticultural, Toronto, Ontario
The Collective Community Building Initiative is organizing a community event featuring live music, art-based recreational activities and food. 11 am-3 pm. Free. Northwest section of the park.
CCBI, is a new community-driven platform that is working toward building an inclusive, caring, and vibrant community within Toronto Downtown East.
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events