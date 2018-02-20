Despite living in a culture that often tells us to “be ourselves,” the pressure to conform in today’s world can be relentless—especially for those of us who feel different. But the truth is that each one of us has the power to practice authenticity as the ultimate form of resistance.

Spend an enlightening evening with speaker and bestselling author Ritu Bhasin, and her special guests, as she explains how to resist conformity, embrace what makes you different, and live more authentically despite the barriers in your way.

Come ready for an evening of inspiration, thought-provoking discussion, and practical strategies for living a more empowered life.

6 pm: Registration & refreshments. 6:45 pm: Welcome & Ritu Bhasin talk - Unlock Your Power in 2018. 7:20 pm: Fireside chat with Ritu Bhasin, health and wellness expert Sonia Jhas, and Ashik Bhat, Head of Labatt Breweries of Canada’s Craft Division & Brewpubs. 7:45 pm: Q&A.

8:00 pm: Book Signing & reception.

Each event ticket includes a copy of Amazon bestseller The Authenticity Principle: Resist Conformity, Embrace Differences, and Transform How You Live, Work, and Lead, by Ritu Bhasin. 6-9 pm. $15. John Labatt Hall.

eventbrite.ca/e/unlock-your-power-in-2018-authenticity-as-resistance-tickets-42361811318