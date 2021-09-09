COVID-19

Unmasking the Pandemic: From Personal Protection to Personal Expression

The Royal Ontario Museum presents the exhibition of over 100 masks made by artists, designers, and makers from around the.

Sep 9, 2021

Unmasking the Pandemic: From Personal Protection to Personal Expression

The Royal Ontario Museum presents the exhibition of over 100 masks made by artists, designers, and makers from around the world in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibition also celebrates the creativity of over 40 Canadian makers, including works by 15 Indigenous designers and artists. Described by its curators as a “labour of love,” this exhibition will captivate visitors with themes of poetry and protest, survival and strength, heroes and warriors, and artistry and innovation. Sep 18-Feb 21, 2022. Free. http://www.rom.on.ca

The exhibition will be presented free to the public on the Museum’s first floor with no general admission ticket required.

Additional Details

Event Price - free

Date And Time
Sat, Sep 18th, 2021
Mon, Feb 21st, 2022 to

Location
100 Queens Park, Royal Ontario Museum

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

NOW Magazine