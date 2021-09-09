Unmasking the Pandemic: From Personal Protection to Personal Expression

- News
The Royal Ontario Museum presents the exhibition of over 100 masks made by artists, designers, and makers from around the world in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibition also celebrates the creativity of over 40 Canadian makers, including works by 15 Indigenous designers and artists. Described by its curators as a “labour of love,” this exhibition will captivate visitors with themes of poetry and protest, survival and strength, heroes and warriors, and artistry and innovation. Sep 18-Feb 21, 2022. Free. http://www.rom.on.ca
The exhibition will be presented free to the public on the Museum’s first floor with no general admission ticket required.
Event Price - free