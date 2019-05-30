Unquiet Graves: Uncovering Britain's Secret War in Ireland
Royal Cinema 608 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1B4
Screening of the story of the Glenanne Gang details how members of the RUC and UDR (a British Army Regiment) were centrally involved in the murder of over 120 innocent civilians during the recent conflict in Ireland, including the Dublin Monaghan bombing and the killing of the Miami Showband. Post-screening Q&A with Director Sean Murray. 7 pm. $21.50.
