Unsettling Racism in the Present, Imagining Different Futures

Scholars of race and policing from the Centre for Criminology & Sociolegal Studies at the University of Toronto will share their insights about anti-Black racist violence by police, the recent uprisings against pervasive systemic racism, and the potential to create conditions that foster justice and equality rather than terror and oppression. Drawing on their respective research, expertise and experience, the forum will address policing from local, comparative and global perspectives. 4 pm. Free. crimslforum.eventbrite.ca