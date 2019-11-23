Unsettling: Settlers of Catan with Golboo Amani

Unsettling: Settlers of Catan is a playful, discursive intervention of the popular board game, Settlers of Catan. Artist Golboo Amani disrupts its colonial narratives with methodologies of treaties, collaboration, and allyship, and inserts new game pieces, cards, and rules. With these new tools, players develop strategies of building on and repatriation of the colonized landscape, offering the opportunity to play out various strategies for radical, social, political, and industrial change.

Family-friendly afternoon of playing Unsettling: Settlers of Catan with the artist! On two Saturday afternoons in November, Biennial visitors can play the full game set with facilitated guidance from card dealers and the artist. Free ticket registration is required to play the full game, or join at any time to watch, or participate by tag-teaming. 2-5 pm, Nov 23. Free. torontobiennial.org/programs/unsettling-settlers-of-catan-2