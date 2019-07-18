Unsettling The Myths Of The 1969 Criminal Code Reform
Historian-activist Gary Kinsman presents his research around the so-called decriminalization of homosexuality in Canada, considering the broader contexts of the bill, and the subsequent histories of policing downtown Toronto’s queer communities. 6-7:30 pm. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.ca/e/63695313397
