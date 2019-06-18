UnTold: Behind The Headlines

Game Of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham travelled to South Sudan with World Vision in 2018 to meet people forced to flee their homes due to civil war.

As we mark World Refugee Day, World Vision presents a three-day exhibition featuring a gallery of photographs by Liam Cunningham, a virtual reality escape game experience and augmented reality storytelling of children on the move. Jun 18-20. Free.

