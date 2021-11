Exhibition of over 300 original artifacts and memorabilia from The Rolling Stones nearly 60-year journey. Artifacts include rare audio fragments, video footage, personal diaries, iconic costumes, posters and album covers. Nov 30-Feb 27, 2022. The Museum, 10 King W, Kitchener. https://unzippedkw.ca/events.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required upon entry.