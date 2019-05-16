Uptown International Children’s Festival
Toronto Centre for the Arts 5040 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M2N 6R8
TO Live presents a festival featuring indoor and outdoor activities (at Mel Lastman Square), performances and interactive events, including a headlining musical performance from Lisa Loeb, theatrical shows A Fool's Errand by clown, juggler, and comic acrobat Jamie Adkins, The Man Who Planted Trees by Puppet State Theatre Company and more. May 16-19. Ticketed events $15-$20, other events free.
Info
Toronto Centre for the Arts 5040 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M2N 6R8 View Map
All Ages, Kid-Friendly
Festivals