Uptown International Children’s Festival

Toronto Centre for the Arts 5040 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M2N 6R8

TO Live presents a festival featuring indoor and outdoor activities (at Mel Lastman Square), performances and interactive events, including a headlining musical performance from Lisa Loeb, theatrical shows A Fool's Errand by clown, juggler, and comic acrobat Jamie Adkins, The Man Who Planted Trees by Puppet State Theatre Company and more. May 16-19. Ticketed events $15-$20, other events free.

Toronto Centre for the Arts 5040 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M2N 6R8
