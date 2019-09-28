Uptown KidLit

North York Central Library 5120 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario

Children's literary festival with storytelling and comic creation activities, book and comic exhibitors, and feature presentations by top children's literature and comic artists. With George O’Connor, Anoosha Syed, Deborah Kerbel, Richard Scrimger, Britt Wilson, Ted Staunton, Lesley Livingston, Kean Soo, Lis Xu, John Martz, Tory Woollcott, Chad Solomon, Brian McLaughlan, Hilary Leung, and others. 9:30 am. Free.

North York Central Library 5120 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario
