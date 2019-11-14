Uptown Moves

TO Live presents part 1 of the dance series, featuring works by Zab Maboungou/Compagnie Danse Nyata Nyata and Shameka Blake’s Artists in Motion. The series includes workshops and masterclasses plus weekend performances. Nov 14-17, workshop w/ Zab Maboungou Thu 7 pm ($15); performances Sat 7 pm, Sun 3:30 pm. $40, stu $15.

meridianartscentre.com/events/artists-motion-zab-maboungou-compagnie-danse-nyata-nyata