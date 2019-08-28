Urban Bat Walk
High Park Nature Centre 375 Colborne Lodge, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3
Explore High Park's amazing and mysterious bat populations. Using hand-held bat detectors, we will listen for bats' ultrasonic calls in High Park, explore their habitat, behaviour, and favourite foods as they swoop and loop during their evening, mid-air forage. 8:30-10 pm. Free/pwyc ($2-$5 suggested donation).
Info
High Park Nature Centre 375 Colborne Lodge, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3 View Map
Outdoor, Under $10
Community Events