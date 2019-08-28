Urban Bat Walk

Explore High Park's amazing and mysterious bat populations. Using hand-held bat detectors, we will listen for bats' ultrasonic calls in High Park, explore their habitat, behaviour, and favourite foods as they swoop and loop during their evening, mid-air forage. 8:30-10 pm. Free/pwyc ($2-$5 suggested donation).

highparknaturecentre.com/demo/event/4813/2019/08/28