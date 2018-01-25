Urban Field Speakers Series: Paul Chaat Smith

Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art 401 Richmond W #124, Toronto, Ontario

The Comanche author, essayist and curator speaks about his ground-breaking exhibition Americans at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian, contrasting the paradoxical nature of the invisibility of Indigenous communities with the wide use of Indigenous imagery in the fabric of American life. 7:30 pm (doors 7 pm). $12, stu/srs $8.

