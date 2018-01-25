Urban Field Speakers Series: Paul Chaat Smith
Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art 401 Richmond W #124, Toronto, Ontario
The Comanche author, essayist and curator speaks about his ground-breaking exhibition Americans at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian, contrasting the paradoxical nature of the invisibility of Indigenous communities with the wide use of Indigenous imagery in the fabric of American life. 7:30 pm (doors 7 pm). $12, stu/srs $8.
Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art 401 Richmond W #124, Toronto, Ontario View Map
