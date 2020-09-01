URGNT Slavic Music Meet

Panels an performances on the future of Eastern European music in North America and “back home.” Slavic Music Meet takes place within the continent-wide Global Music Month with the support of music export offices, festivals and agencies across Eastern European, Canada and the United States. We will showcase 12 artists, host 2 international panel discussions, and cap it all off with a polyphonic backyard supra hosted by the Makharashvili and Marczyk families.

Sep 9, 10 am-6 pm. Free.

www.urgnt.ca // www.facebook.com/urgntmusic