NOW MagazineAll EventsURGNT Slavic Music Meet

URGNT Slavic Music Meet

URGNT Slavic Music Meet

by
151 151 people viewed this event.

Panels an performances on the future of Eastern European music in North America and “back home.” Slavic Music Meet takes place within the continent-wide Global Music Month with the support of music export offices, festivals and agencies across Eastern European, Canada and the United States. We will showcase 12 artists, host 2 international panel discussions, and cap it all off with a polyphonic backyard supra hosted by the Makharashvili and Marczyk families.

Sep 9, 10 am-6 pm. Free.

www.urgnt.ca // www.facebook.com/urgntmusic

Additional Details

 

Date And Time

2020-09-09 @ 10:00 AM to
@ 06:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Venue

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.