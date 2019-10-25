Urinetown: The Musical (In Concert)

Al Green Theatre 750 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario

Toronto Musical Concerts presents a staged reading of the musical comedy by Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis. In a Gotham-like city, a 20-year drought causes a terrible water shortage, leading to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company. October 25 & 26 at 7:30 pm. $30, stu/srs/arts workers $25.

Info

Al Green Theatre 750 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Stage
Theatre
647-298-9338
