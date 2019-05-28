US & THEM follows the lives of four individuals experiencing homelessness in Vancouver. The first-hand stories of those with lived experience are what makes this film a must see. Filmmaker Krista Loughton will join us for a brief Q&A after the film. 6:30 pm (doors 6 pm). Free. Register in advance on Eventbrite

This program is cosponsored with Homeless Connect Toronto.

homelesshub.ca/resource/us-them-eye-opening-documentary-homelessness