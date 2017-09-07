User Experience Design Workshop

BrainStation HQ 460 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1K4

Today, it takes more than just having an online presence to drive sales and encourage customer loyalty; how a customer interacts with your website can make or break your business' success. Learn to create experiences through user research, prototyping, and design using industry tools like InVision and Sketch. 10 am-5 pm. $300.

RSVP: brainstation.io/workshop/user-experience-design/toronto

Info
BrainStation HQ 460 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1K4 View Map
Personal & Professional Development
800-903-5159
