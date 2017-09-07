User Experience Design Workshop
BrainStation HQ 460 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1K4
Today, it takes more than just having an online presence to drive sales and encourage customer loyalty; how a customer interacts with your website can make or break your business' success. Learn to create experiences through user research, prototyping, and design using industry tools like InVision and Sketch. 10 am-5 pm. $300.
RSVP: brainstation.io/workshop/user-experience-design/toronto
BrainStation HQ 460 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1K4
