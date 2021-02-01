Using Data to Attract the Attention of A&R’s

CMW Virtual Voices Series event. Che Pope, legendary record producer and Head of Upstream at DistroKid, knows all how important streaming and sales data is when it comes to growing your career as an indie artist and getting signed. This panel will dive deep into what DistroKid does, how A&R departments utilize data to scope out the new big thing, and how artists should be strategizing their distribution, streaming, and online engagement to build an undeniable story that garners attention from the industry gatekeepers. Moderator Alyssa Castiglia leads A&R and Creative at Primary Wave and formerly leveraged data to discover artists as an A&R at Island Records. Feb 9 at 11 am. Pre-register https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5OEpk8RfQHaEP43FYGX6MQ