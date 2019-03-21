UTJO & 11 O'Clock Jazz Orchestra with Tim Hagans

Walter Hall, Edward Johnson Bldg, UofT 80 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C5

UTJO (University of Toronto Jazz Orchestra) & U of T 11'Oclock Jazz Orchestra featuring Canadian trumpeter Tim Hagans with the music of Andrew Rathbun and the poetry of Margaret Atwood set for vocals. 7:30 pm. $20, stu $10.   facebook.com/events/389915054919744,

Tickets: toronto.carpe-diem.events/calendar/9781389-utjo-11-oclock-jazz-orchestra-ft-tim-hagans-at-walter-hall-university-of-toronto/

Walter Hall, Edward Johnson Bldg, UofT 80 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C5
