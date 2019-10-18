In Her Voice - Victoria Freeman and Catherine McKercher

Google Calendar - In Her Voice - Victoria Freeman and Catherine McKercher - 2019-10-18 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - In Her Voice - Victoria Freeman and Catherine McKercher - 2019-10-18 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - In Her Voice - Victoria Freeman and Catherine McKercher - 2019-10-18 18:30:00 iCalendar - In Her Voice - Victoria Freeman and Catherine McKercher - 2019-10-18 18:30:00

Ben McNally Books 366 Bay, Toronto, Ontario

Authors talk on A World without Martha: A Memoir of Sisters, Disability, and Difference and Shut Away: When Down Syndrome was a Life Sentence, respectively. The conversation will be moderated by Madeline Burghardt, author of Broken: Institutionalization, Families, and the Construction of Intellectual Disability. 6:30 pm. Free. 

benmcnallybooks.com/event/victoria-freeman-and-catherine-mckercher-in-her-voice

Info

Ben McNally Books 366 Bay, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Books
416-361-0032
Google Calendar - In Her Voice - Victoria Freeman and Catherine McKercher - 2019-10-18 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - In Her Voice - Victoria Freeman and Catherine McKercher - 2019-10-18 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - In Her Voice - Victoria Freeman and Catherine McKercher - 2019-10-18 18:30:00 iCalendar - In Her Voice - Victoria Freeman and Catherine McKercher - 2019-10-18 18:30:00