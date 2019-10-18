In Her Voice - Victoria Freeman and Catherine McKercher

Authors talk on A World without Martha: A Memoir of Sisters, Disability, and Difference and Shut Away: When Down Syndrome was a Life Sentence, respectively. The conversation will be moderated by Madeline Burghardt, author of Broken: Institutionalization, Families, and the Construction of Intellectual Disability. 6:30 pm. Free.

