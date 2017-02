Performance by soprano Valentina Cuden and pianist Sarah Westbrook. Works by Rossini, R Strauss and others. Partial donations towards Gord Downie Fun for brain cancer research. 4:30 pm. $20 or pwyc. bit.ly/2mwkbVQ,

