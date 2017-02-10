Valentine's Big Band Dance

Glenn Chipkar and the 18 piece Swing Shift Big Band Orchestra with vocalists Vivianna Castell, Larisa Renee and Trio Bella along with DJ Ralph and Theresa Yuan play classics of Siantra, Bobby Darin, Peggy Lee, The Andrews Sisters, Glenn Miller and more. 7:30 pm. $50, VIP $100 includes dinner (6:30 pm). ticketweb.ca