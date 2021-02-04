NOW MagazineAll EventsValentine’s Day Concert for Families

Valentine’s Day Concert for Families

7 7 people viewed this event.

ET Rainbow Songs Foundation is hosting a free virtual Valentine’s Day concert for families and children 10 and under. 11 am. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi0ZpjOEjZ71n17wRqqt3QQ

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-14 @ 11:00 AM to
2021-02-14 @ 12:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Community Events

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

