Valentine’s Day Mystery Date

Native Earth Performing Arts event to pair you up with another single theatre-goer at a staging of their latest production, Falen Johnson's Ipperwash. Buy a single ticket to Ipperwash, fill out a short questionnaire, and we will find you a theatre date.* Feb 14 at 7:30 pm. $22-$25. Aki Studio.

*Subject to participation rate. Note: Native Earth & Aki Studio do not guarantee a successful match-made-in-heaven, although free sweets will be provided.