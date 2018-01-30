Values And Visions In Public Schooling: Why The Arts Matter
Enoch Turner Schoolhouse 106 Trinity, Toronto, Ontario
The final session in the series demonstrates the value and dynamism of Arts Education. Kathleen Gould Lundy, an arts educator, presents "All I’s On Education: Imagination, Integration, Innovation." This is a dramatic performance that illustrates innovative teaching techniques that inspire and engage students. 6:30-9:30 pm. Free. Pre-register.
Enoch Turner Schoolhouse 106 Trinity, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
