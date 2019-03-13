Vanessa Sasson: Writing A Buddhist Lovestory
Jackman Humanities Building 170 St. George, Toronto, Ontario M5R 2M8
Lecture by the author of Yasodhara: A Novel About The Buddha’s Wife (2018). 5:30 pm. Free. Room 100. RSVP on eventbrite.ca/e/56858931595
The lecture and discussion are free and open to the public and are hosted by The Robert H.N. Ho Family Foundation Centre for Buddhist Studies at the University of Toronto.
