Variations On Gordon Smith

Variations on, is a series of interviews with emerging Canadian artists that bring the works housed in the Zwig Foundation Collection into conversation with contemporary art. For our second edition we have invited Brian Rideout, a realist painter based out of Toronto to discuss the work of Gordon Smith, as well as themes of collecting, art history, canonization and abstraction vs realism. 7-9 pm. Free. RSVP on eventbrite.ca/e/56440644487

facebook.com/events/983292855200061