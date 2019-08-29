Variations On Louis de Niverville
Zwig Foundation Collection 68 Abell, Toronto, Ontario M6J 0B1
Join us for Variations on, a series of interviews with emerging Canadian artists that bring the works housed in the Zwig Foundation Collection into conversation with contemporary art.
We will be speaking with Toronto-based artist Maddy Mathews about the renowned Canadian painter and collage artist, Louis de Niverville. More info & RSVP at eventbrite.ca
