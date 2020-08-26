NOW MagazineAll EventsVaughan International Film Festival-Short Film Fest Drive-In

Vaughan International Film Festival-Short Film Fest Drive-In

Outdoor screenings from your car. Fri, Sat and Sun, Sept 4-27. Gates 7 pm, screenings 8:30 pm. $30 per car (max 6 persons per car). Advance tickets required. See programme at https://www.vaughanfilmfestival.com/2020drive-in

2020-09-04 to
2020-09-27
 

Revel Park
 

Screening
 

Film

