Vector Festival 2021

Vector Festival is a participatory and community-oriented initiative dedicated to showcasing digital games and creative media practices organized by InterAccess..

Jun 30, 2021

Vector Festival is a participatory and community-oriented initiative dedicated to showcasing digital games and creative media practices organized by InterAccess. This year’s theme, Network Dependencies, asks what post-isolation co-existence might look like, with the return to in-person activities on the horizon. Join us in exploring new ways of being together, finding community, and sharing space through a guest-curated program featuring over 40 international and local artists.

Launching July 15, Network Dependencies takes place across a four-week program of mail art dispatches, outdoor screenings, virtual workshops and discussions, and enactable participatory performances. All events are free or pay-what-you can. View the festival program at vectorfestival.org.

2021-07-15 @ 12:00 PM to
2021-08-08 @ 10:00 PM

Online Event

Art ExhibitionFestival or Fair

ArtFestivals

