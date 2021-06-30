Vector Festival 2021

Vector Festival is a participatory and community-oriented initiative dedicated to showcasing digital games and creative media practices organized by InterAccess. This year’s theme, Network Dependencies, asks what post-isolation co-existence might look like, with the return to in-person activities on the horizon. Join us in exploring new ways of being together, finding community, and sharing space through a guest-curated program featuring over 40 international and local artists.

Launching July 15, Network Dependencies takes place across a four-week program of mail art dispatches, outdoor screenings, virtual workshops and discussions, and enactable participatory performances. All events are free or pay-what-you can. View the festival program at vectorfestival.org.