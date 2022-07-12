InterAccess is pleased to announce the program for Vector Festival 2022: Glitch. This year’s festival centres around the enticing, joyous, infinite possibilities offered by glitch. Drawing inspiration from Legacy Russell’s Glitch Feminism the festival considers glitch as a necessary, protective force for interrupting the machinic workings of patriarchy, capitalism, and racism. Counterintuitively, through its multitudinal ruptures and refusals, glitch becomes a generative site for envisioning new ways of existing beyond current sociopolitical operating systems.

Through a hybrid online and in-person program of exhibitions, performances, screenings, workshops, talks, and community events, this 10-day festival invites artists and audiences to come together in celebration of failure and all its potentials.

July 14-24 at InterAccess (950 Dupont St., Unit 1) and other venues. All Vector Festival events will be offered for free or pay-what-you-can.