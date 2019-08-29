Veg Food Fest Launch & Lisa Grill Compassion For Animals Award

Public event to launch the 35th Annual Veg Food Fest. We will be showcasing the finalists for the Lisa Grill Compassion for Animals Award and announcing this year's winner. Refreshments will be served. Admission is free but please RSVP at the ticket link. 6-8:30 pm. Free.

This award was initiated by the family of Lisa Grill to honour Lisa's ongoing passion for vegetarianism, particularly how she inspires those around her to act with compassion for animals.

facebook.com/events/723172184788690