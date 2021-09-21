Hybrid event video installation features Haviah Mighty, Charlotte Cornfield and others. Videos will be featured on a loop in the space via projector, alongside an immersive full-gallery art installation from Emily Pelstring. Local audiences can drop by the gallery on weekends (within capacity limits), between 2-6 pm or by appt only to see the exhibit during the week. Venus Fest Five takes place IRL Oct 16-30 at Toronto art gallery the plumb and virtually Oct 22-23 via Happin. Tiered pricing $0-$25. the plum, 1655 Dufferin. https://www.venusfest.net

October 22 via Happin

Haviah Mighty with video by Roya DelSol

Ah-Mer-Ah-Su with video by Cristal Buemi

Nimkish with video by Alisson Escobar

Kyla Charter with video by Stephanie Kuse



October 23 via Happin

SPELLLING with video by Amy Lockheart

Charlotte Cornfield with video by Julia Hendrickson

Eve Parker Finley with video by Jesi Jordan

Secondsight with video by Trudy Erin Elmore

Tickets for both the virtual and gallery spaces will be available with tiered pricing ($0-25), in the interest of accessibility during a challenging time. Please note that the plumb art gallery has stairs at the entrance.

Artists present live recorded music in collaboration with animated and filmed video content, which will be premiered over two nights during the virtual festival, and mounted as a video installation for two weeks at the plumb, alongside a gallery installation.