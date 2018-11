by David Ives (Edge Productions). Determined to land the lead, an actor plays a cat-and-mouse game with the play's director. Dec 7-9, Fri 8 pm, Sat 2 & 8 pm, Sun 1 & 7 pm. $25-$35.

www.facebook.com/events/495974660810602

Tickets: venusinfurtoronto.bpt.me