NOW MagazineAll EventsVenuti String Quartet

Venuti String Quartet

Harbourfront Centre
19
Jul

Venuti String Quartet

by Harbourfront Centre
 
182 people viewed this event.

Harbourfront Centre presents the No Boundaries concert as part of the Summer Music In The Garden Digital Concert Series. July 19 at 4 pm. Free.

https://harbourfront.live/venue/garden/

 

Date And Time

2020-07-19 @ 04:00 PM
 

Location

Anywhere
 

Venue

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

 

Share With Friends

Harbourfront Centre

Comments are Closed.