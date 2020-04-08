VIBE Bloom Stay Home Art Classes

VIBE Arts, a local Toronto arts charity. They provide arts education to children and youth in under-resourced communities.

40-minute art lesson delivered through ZOOM hosted by local artist Frannie Potts. Workshops will utilize supplies and materials that all Canadians likely have at home. For this program, you need a pencil, a pen, a few highlighters or markers, around lid about the size of your palm. 7-8 pm. Free. Donations appreciated. Pre-register.

eventbrite.ca/e/vibe-bloom-art-making-session-drawing-with-artist-frannie-potts-tickets-101736713248