VillageFest 2017

Church & Wellesley corner, Toronto, Ontario

This year's theme is #LoveIsLoveIsLove and features PWA’s High Heel Strut Competition, Nuit Rose, Toronto's Sisters of Joy, fabulous drag shows, local DJs, trans roundtable, book sale and more at this weekend-long street party. Jun 17-18, Sat & Sun 11 am-11 pm. Free.

Pride
All Ages, Free, Outdoor, Queer
Community Events

416-321-1351

