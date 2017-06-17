VillageFest 2017
Church & Wellesley corner, Toronto, Ontario
This year's theme is #LoveIsLoveIsLove and features PWA’s High Heel Strut Competition, Nuit Rose, Toronto's Sisters of Joy, fabulous drag shows, local DJs, trans roundtable, book sale and more at this weekend-long street party. Jun 17-18, Sat & Sun 11 am-11 pm. Free.
RSVP on our Facebook event page.
Info
View Map
Pride
All Ages, Free, Outdoor, Queer
Community Events
