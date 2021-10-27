Halloween

TIFF is commemorating the 75th anniversary of Viola Desmond’s historic stand against racial segregation and her barrier-breaking work as founder.

Oct 27, 2021

TIFF is commemorating the 75th anniversary of Viola Desmond’s historic stand against racial segregation and her barrier-breaking work as founder of the Desmond School of Beauty Culture with a special advance screening of the award-winning documentary Subjects of Desire, followed by a conversation with director Jennifer Holness. Nov 8 at 7 pm. TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King W. http://tiff.net

 Note: A TIFF digital event commemorating Viola Desmond Day is taking place  Nov 8 at noon with scholar Cheryl Thompson and Cameron Bailey, TIFF Artistic Director and Head, for a special talk about Black representation in 1940s cinema. They will discuss what the film experience was like for Black spectators at the time, and how systemic anti-Black racism continues to persist in the film industry to this day. Watch this conversation on TIFF’s Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube channels. http://tiff.net

Mon, Nov 8th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
Screening

Film

