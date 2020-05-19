Virtual Art Museum

Art Museum at U of T 7 Hart House, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3H3

Watch artist talks, lectures, and panel discussions and explore over 7,000 objects in the  permanent collection. New content introduced monthly on Virtual Spotlights, a deep dive into stories from our collections, exhibitions, and projects through extended commentaries, behind-the-scenes stories, and additional exhibition resources. Free. To Aug 31.  artmuseum.utoronto.ca

Art Museum at U of T 7 Hart House, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3H3
Free
Art
