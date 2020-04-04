WWF-Canada is transitioning the 2020 CN Tower Climb for Nature to a virtual event. The health and safety, of our participants, staff and volunteers, is our top priority.

Instead of climbing 1,776 steps up the tower, set aside time on Saturday, April 4 or Sunday, April 5, pick a challenge that works best for you, and work up a sweat for nature.

Stay tuned for more information on how we’ll be supporting you through your #VirtualCNTowerClimb. Proceeds support the World Wildlife Fund Canada.

Visit us at wwf.ca/cntower, give us a call at 416-484-7700